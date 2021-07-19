US lawmakers don’t want Olympic athletes to use digital yuan at 2022 games By Cointelegraph

US lawmakers don’t want Olympic athletes to use digital yuan at 2022 games
Three United States senators have signed a letter urging Olympic officials to forbid American athletes from using the digital yuan during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
In a Monday letter to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee board chair Susanne Lyons, Republican senators Marsha Blackburn, Roger Wicker and Cynthia Lummis requested officials prevent U.S. athletes from using or accepting digital yuan, given their allegation that it can be “tracked and traced” by the People’s Bank of China, or PBoC. The three claimed that the Chinese Communist Party could use the digital currency to surveil visiting athletes and upon their return to the United States.
