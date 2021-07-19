uBreakiFix® Accelerates Growth, Prepares for Back-to-School Repair Rush Q2 Store Openings Bring uBreakiFix Footprint to 678 Stores Across North America

ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tech repair leader uBreakiFix® opened 38 new stores in the second quarter of 2021, more than tripling last year’s Q2 growth. The new locations bring the company’s total footprint to 678 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

“Our 2021 growth speaks to the ongoing demand for quality, convenient tech repair,” said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. “Our customers depend on their tech, and when it breaks, they need it fixed—period. As demand for our computer, tablet, and phone repair services continues to surge, we’ll keep growing to meet it. We’re excited for more people to have a uBreakiFix store near them.”

Barbuto anticipates a busy third quarter as people continue celebrating summer and prepare for heading back to school. “Beyond the usual summer uptick, we’re also preparing for back-to-school season,” Barbuto said. “For many, laptops and tablets have become essential technology, and educators and families alike look to uBreakiFix stores to help get their tech in shape for a successful school year. Whether they need to fix a slow laptop or get their tablet screen repaired, uBreakiFix repair experts can help.”

uBreakiFix offers professional repair services for smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and most other electronics. uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 12 million devices and can help with most any tech service needs, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics and each repair is backed with a 90-day warranty. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

uBreakiFix® specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, performance issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

