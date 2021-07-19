Ubisoft Drops On Delaying Release Of Two New Games By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Ubisoft (PA:) stock was trading 2.6% lower in Paris on Monday as the French video games maker put off two new games that were scheduled for September release.

Ubisoft said Riders Republic and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will now be respectively released on October 28 and in January next year, translating into a delay of four months in the release of the latter.

For both games, it’s the second delay to their original launch date: Riders Republic was initially slated for launch in February 2021, while Rainbow Six Extraction was originally supposed to launch last November.

According to the company, more time will allow the players of Riders Republic to play and test the games and come back with feedback that will eventually help it load its games with features that users like.

“Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. . . We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life the way it deserves in January 2022.,” a note by the French publisher said with respect to the release of games based on the late novelist’s work.

Ubisoft also confirmed its full year 2021-22 financial targets are unchanged.

The company has guided for an operating income between 420 million euro and 500 million euro ($496 million – $590 million).