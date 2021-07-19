U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 2.09% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 2.09%, while the index lost 1.58%, and the index fell 1.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which fell 0.04% or 0.06 points to trade at 140.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc (NYSE:) fell 0.23% or 0.32 points to end at 141.24 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.39% or 0.93 points to 237.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 4.93% or 10.74 points to trade at 207.00 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 4.24% or 7.20 points to end at 162.81 and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 4.16% or 9.58 points to 220.75.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Kroger Company (NYSE:) which rose 4.34% to 41.07, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.41% to settle at 751.20 and ConAgra Foods Inc (NYSE:) which gained 1.61% to close at 35.42.

The worst performers were Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 7.34% to 19.57 in late trade, Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:) which lost 7.09% to settle at 6.550 and Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.60% to 73.19 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:) which rose 87.65% to 6.380, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 44.42% to settle at 12.30 and Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 43.52% to close at 8.310.

The worst performers were Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 42.39% to 4.090 in late trade, Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 28.62% to settle at 4.240 and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.17% to 1.6500 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2771 to 468 and 84 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2517 fell and 1018 advanced, while 111 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kroger Company (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.34% or 1.71 to 41.07. Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 87.65% or 2.980 to 6.380. Shares in Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 28.62% or 1.700 to 4.240.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 21.95% to 22.50 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.14% or 2.55 to $1812.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 7.18% or 5.14 to hit $66.42 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 6.70% or 4.93 to trade at $68.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.06% to 1.1798, while USD/JPY fell 0.55% to 109.48.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 92.843.

