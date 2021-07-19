U.S. settles with UBS over sales of exchange-traded product By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top securities regulator in the United States said on Monday it had filed a settled action with UBS Financial Services related to a volatility linked exchange-traded product.
UBS agreed to pay a civil penalty of $8 million, which will be distributed to harmed investors, and prejudgment interest of $112,274, without admitting or denying the charges.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.