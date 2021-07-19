U.S. investor Calvey tells court: Find me innocent and Russia will get billions in investment

Article content MOSCOW — U.S. investor Michael Calvey on Monday told a Moscow court trying him on embezzlement charges that an innocent verdict in his case would trigger billions of dollars in foreign investment and help create thousands of new jobs. Calvey, one of Russia’s most prominent foreign investors, faces a possible six-year suspended jail sentence if found guilty with a verdict expected on Aug. 2. The founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, Calvey was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He and the executives deny the charges.

Article content The detention of the Wisconsin-born investor rattled Russia’s business community and prompted several prominent officials and businessmen to voice concerns about the way the state deals with commercial disputes and executives caught up in them. A state prosecutor last week asked a court to hand Calvey a six-year suspended sentence. “A court decision to reject the accusation would be an enormous positive sign about the independence of the courts and the protection of investors’ rights,” Calvey told the court, in remarks shared online by his press team. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that such a positive decision by the court could bring Russia billions of dollars in new investments, adding thousands of jobs,” Calvey said.