U.S. dollar, yen climb as Delta variant crushes risk sentiment

Article content
NEW YORK — The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen and Swiss franc rose on Monday as
investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global
economic recovery.
The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than
five-month low of 1.176%.
The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies, but has come
off its highs as the yen and Swiss franc advanced with the decline in risk appetite.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The U.S. dollar though remained sharply higher against risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
The yen climbed to its highest in 1-1/2 months versus the dollar.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths
around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said on Friday.
“The wall of worry is being built,” said Christopher Vecchio, senior analyst at DailyFX.com, the
research unit of forex broker IG. “Lower equities, lower yields, strength in the Japanese yen and the U.S.
dollar all amount to a significant risk-off impulse in markets.”
In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against six major
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
currencies, rose to its highest since April 5. It was last up 0.2% on the day at 92.855.
As a result of global uncertainty related to the coronavirus variant, U.S. rates markets have also
reduced their expectations on Federal Reserve tightening in 2022 and 2023.
“Rates markets don’t seem to think any Fed action is imminent, particularly as Delta variant concerns
surge,” said Vecchio,
Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, showed the chances of a quarter-point hike
by the Fed in December 2022 dropped to 58% on Monday from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was
released. The likelihood that the Fed raises rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday.
The dollar was also firmly higher against commodity currencies. It rose more than 1% against the
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Canadian dollar to C$1.2759. The Aussie dollar dropped 1% versus the greenback to US$0.7328
, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.9% to US$0.6932.
The yen surged on Monday, rising to its highest since late May, which pushed the greenback lower and was
last down 0.6% at 109.44 yen.
The Swiss franc gained as well, dragging the dollar down 0.2% to 0.9180 franc
The pound was down 0.7% at $1.3671 after UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced over the
weekend he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation. That forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson
and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak into quarantine, pushing sterling down to a three-month trough against the
dollar earlier in the session.
The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1797, after dropping to a three-month low of $1.1764, ahead of
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
this week’s European Central Bank meeting.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was testing key support of $30,000 and was last down 3.4% at $30,710
.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:28PM (1828 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.8090 92.6590 +0.18% 3.143% +93.0410 +92.6270
Euro/Dollar $1.1801 $1.1805 -0.04% -3.42% +$1.1824 +$1.1764
Dollar/Yen 109.4400 110.0800 -0.58% +5.92% +110.0950 +109.0700
Euro/Yen 129.13 129.96 -0.64% +1.74% +129.9700 +128.9000
Dollar/Swiss 0.9178 0.9197 -0.17% +3.78% +0.9221 +0.9163
Sterling/Dollar $1.3673 $1.3764 -0.66% +0.08% +$1.3767 +$1.3663
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Dollar/Canadian 1.2756 1.2621 +1.09% +0.19% +1.2807 +1.2614
Aussie/Dollar $0.7335 $0.7401 -0.88% -4.63% +$0.7403 +$0.7328
Euro/Swiss 1.0830 1.0852 -0.20% +0.21% +1.0862 +1.0827
Euro/Sterling 0.8630 0.8572 +0.68% -3.44% +0.8641 +0.8565
NZ $0.6938 $0.7000 -0.89% -3.38% +$0.7004 +$0.6922
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.9500 8.8575 +1.11% +4.30% +8.9615 +8.8695
Euro/Norway 10.5609 10.4553 +1.01% +0.90% +10.5789 +10.4225
Dollar/Sweden 8.6854 8.6755 +0.02% +5.97% +8.7271 +8.6692
Euro/Sweden 10.2491 10.2466 +0.02% +1.72% +10.2691 +10.2443
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by William Maclean, Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.