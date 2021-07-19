U.S. declined to prosecute Trump Commerce chief after watchdog findings By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/Pool
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute the Trump administration’s Commerce Department chief Wilbur Ross after the department’s inspector general’s office found he misrepresented the full rationale for seeking to reinstate a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census in congressional testimony, according to a letter made public Monday.
