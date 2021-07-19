U Announces Launch of the World’s First Bootcamp Platform for Creators

“ Creators are the professors of the future,” said Elmer Morales, Founder and CEO. “We envision a world where the value of their knowledge and unique skills can be unlocked, and surfaced to curious individuals. ”

IRVINE, Calif. — U, Inc. announced today the launch of its creator platform that enables anyone to easily build, sell, and run their own bootcamp. Bootcamps on U are cohort-based courses that can be delivered live, on-demand or a mix of both and usually span several weeks.

From coding bootcamps to entrepreneurship, U’s new all-in-one platform enables creators to challenge the world’s top educational institutions.

Article content

The first of its kind, U empowers creators with the tools and technology to monetize their skills and earn income, doing work that is more fulfilling to creators than a traditional 9-to-5. Unlike today’s online learning platforms where learners advance in a self-paced manner, U’s bootcamps have a cohort-based design and are interactive.

Creators can develop their own curricula, set their own schedule and even set their own prices.

“U helps me turn my experience coding at Facebook, Yelp and Stripe into a side hustle to train the next wave of software engineers,” said Matthew Krager, Software Engineer at Stripe and host of a U coding bootcamp.

Lack of a high completion rate is a significant issue many prominent online institutes suffer from. MOOCs (massive open online courses) for instance, have a completion rate of 3% to 6%. The asynchronous format makes it hard for learners to stick with it long enough to see results.

U is free and believes that creators should be rewarded for their hard work. Creators take 90% of the income they generate on U compared to 40%-60% on other platforms.

More than 500 creators joined when U released its invite-only beta in September 2020. It is now launching its public beta at https://u.camp.

About U

U is a creator platform reimagining education and is on a mission to give individuals around the world the power to realize their full potential regardless of socioeconomic status.

U empowers creators to become the professors of the future. Creators use U to build, sell and run bootcamps and cohort-based courses, to host live classes and coaching sessions.

The company was founded by Latino entrepreneur and self-taught coder Elmer Morales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005733/en/

Contacts

Elmer Morales

press@u.camp

(310) 895-6832

#distro