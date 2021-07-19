U Announces Launch of the World’s First Bootcamp Platform for Creators

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

From coding bootcamps to entrepreneurship, U’s new all-in-one platform enables creators to challenge the world’s top educational institutions.

IRVINE, Calif. — U, Inc. announced today the launch of its creator platform that enables anyone to easily build, sell, and run their own bootcamp. Bootcamps on U are cohort-based courses that can be delivered live, on-demand or a mix of both and usually span several weeks.

Creators are the professors of the future,” said Elmer Morales, Founder and CEO. “We envision a world where the value of their knowledge and unique skills can be unlocked, and surfaced to curious individuals.

The first of its kind, U empowers creators with the tools and technology to monetize their skills and earn income, doing work that is more fulfilling to creators than a traditional 9-to-5. Unlike today’s online learning platforms where learners advance in a self-paced manner, U’s bootcamps have a cohort-based design and are interactive.

Creators can develop their own curricula, set their own schedule and even set their own prices.

U helps me turn my experience coding at Facebook, Yelp and Stripe into a side hustle to train the next wave of software engineers,” said Matthew Krager, Software Engineer at Stripe and host of a U coding bootcamp.

Lack of a high completion rate is a significant issue many prominent online institutes suffer from. MOOCs (massive open online courses) for instance, have a completion rate of 3% to 6%. The asynchronous format makes it hard for learners to stick with it long enough to see results.

U is free and believes that creators should be rewarded for their hard work. Creators take 90% of the income they generate on U compared to 40%-60% on other platforms.

More than 500 creators joined when U released its invite-only beta in September 2020. It is now launching its public beta at https://u.camp.

About U

U is a creator platform reimagining education and is on a mission to give individuals around the world the power to realize their full potential regardless of socioeconomic status.

U empowers creators to become the professors of the future. Creators use U to build, sell and run bootcamps and cohort-based courses, to host live classes and coaching sessions.

The company was founded by Latino entrepreneur and self-taught coder Elmer Morales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005733/en/

Contacts

Elmer Morales
press@u.camp
(310) 895-6832

