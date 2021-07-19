Turkey’s crypto bill ready for parliament, says Deputy Minister of Finance By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance announced that a draft bill to establish a legal framework for crypto assets in the country is ready.

Deputy Minister Şakir Ercan Gül announced that the crypto bill would be proposed to The Grand National Assembly of Turkey, the unicameral Turkish legislature, at the start of the next legislative year in October 2021.