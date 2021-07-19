Trivest Announces Promotion of Spencer Ledwith to Senior Associate

Article content

MIAMI — Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Spencer Ledwith, effective July 1, 2021 to Senior Associate. This recognition of accomplishment further exemplifies the depth of talent and experience on the internally-grown Trivest team.

Spencer joined Trivest in 2019 as an Associate. He is responsible for the analysis of investment opportunities, identification of strategic acquisition targets and monitoring of existing portfolio companies within the Firm’s buyout investment strategies, the Trivest Mid-Market Funds. Prior to joining Trivest, Spencer was an Analyst at Raymond James in the Consumer & Retail investment banking group. He received his B.B.A. in finance from Southern Methodist University.