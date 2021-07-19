Trivest Announces Promotion of Mario R. Masrieh to Principal

Article content

MIAMI — Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mario R. Masrieh, effective July 1, 2021, to Principal. This recognition of accomplishment further exemplifies the depth of talent and experience on the internally-grown Trivest team.

Mario R. Masrieh joined Trivest in 2019 as a Vice President. He is responsible for the analysis of investment opportunities, identification of strategic acquisition targets and monitoring of existing portfolio companies within the Firm’s non-control investment strategies, Trivest Growth Investment Funds (“TGIF”). Prior to joining Trivest, Mario spent three years at Gridiron Capital, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. He started his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley in the global consumer and retail team. He received his B.B.A., Honors Program in Accounting and Finance from Villanova University’s School of Business, magna cum laude, and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.