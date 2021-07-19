Trial of first person charged under HK security law ends a year after arrest

Article content HONG KONG — The trial of the first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong is set to end on Tuesday, more than a year after he was accused of driving his motorcycle into officers at a rally while carrying a flag with a protest slogan. Here is a timeline of events in this landmark case. July 1, 2020 – Tong Ying-kit, now 24, is arrested shortly after the enactment of the national security law at a protest against the legislation, which punishes what China deems as subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Article content Police say he drove his motorcycle into several officers, injuring some of them, while carrying a flag reading “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times.” July 3, 2020 – The Hong Kong government says the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” made popular during mass 2019 pro-democracy protests, connotes separatism or subversion. Hours after the government’s statement, Tong is charged with terrorism and inciting separatism under the national security law. July 6, 2020 – A Hong Kong court denies bail to Tong, citing Article 42 of the national security law, which states that “No bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”