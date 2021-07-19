Travel shares drag Europe lower on virus worries

Article content

European shares fell and travel stocks hit February lows on Monday on worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant could hamper travel demand and slow the ongoing global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.2%, hitting its lowest in almost two weeks.

The German DAX dropped 1.1% and France’s CAC 40 declined 1.3%. UK’s FTSE 100 was down 1.2% as rising virus cases overshadowed optimism about England’s reopening.

“The rise in the Delta variant case count may be spreading outside Asia and risk now seem to be tilting to the loosening of restrictions in many regions being delayed, hence growth momentum is faltering,” said Peel Hunt analyst Ian Williams wrote in a morning note.