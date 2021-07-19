The 30th National High School Manga Championship (Manga Koshien)

KOCHI, Japan — Manga Koshien is a competition where high school students compete for the position of Number 1 by creating one-page manga since 1992.

About 300 high school teams, comprising three to five students each, enter every year. Of these, 30 teams are selected to go on to the championship round in August. Competing teams battle it out with their ideas, techniques and teamwork, all within a limited amount of time.

Talented students participating in the main round may also be scouted by major manga publishers and perhaps even debut as professionals!

[ The 30th Manga Koshien ]

As this year’s tournament is celebrating the 30th anniversary of our event, we will advance a total of 40 teams, 10 more than usual, to the final.

There are various events by professional manga artists between the competitions, and it will be a spectacular delivery. Please take a look.

[ Manga Koshien Gokko ]

An online contest for high school individual students or teams from all over the world who could not participate in the Manga Koshien Finals.

Work theme: “30” (Free theme as long as “30” is related to the content or visual elements)

Eligibility for submission: Students whose school level is equivalent to that of high schools in Japan.

Judging: Submitted works will be displayed on a public website and subject to general voting.

The number of votes cast in the general vote determines the results from 1st to 3rd place.

Supplementary prize:

1st place: Wacom Cintiq 16, CLIP STUDIO PAINT EX 2 (Device Plan 2 Year Edition), Sleeping Cat plush toy (big size)

2nd place: CLIP STUDIO PAINT PRO (2 device plan, 2 year subscription), Sleeping Cat plush toy (middle size)

3rd place: CLIP STUDIO TABMATE, Sleeping Cat plush toy (small size)

Submission period: July 17th (Sat) 0:00 to August 6th (Fri) 16:00 (JST)

Voting period: July 17th (Sat) 0:00 to August 7th (Sat) 15:00 (JST)

