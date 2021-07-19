Telefonica cuts debt by 200 mln euros with Colombia network stake sale

Article content

MADRID — Telefonica expects to cut its debt by 200 million euros ($169 million) following the sale of a controlling stake in its optic fiber network in Colombia to buyout fund KKR, the Spanish telecom operator said on Saturday.

It plans to spin off the unit but retain a 40% stake, while a local unit of KKR is taking the rest.

The operation values the fiber network in Colombia at $500 million.

KKR intends to expand coverage to 4.3 million households in the country by 2024 from 1.2 million at the moment, the buyout fund said in a statement.