Take a Chance on Next-Level Luxury EV Market with Churchill Capital IV By StockNews

Even as Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV) stock takes a breather, Lucid Motors is reporting intense demand for its flagship vehicle.Special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital IV CCIV> has one primary purpose: to bring luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors to the markets. And if you’d like to own a stake in a truly unique automaker, I suggest that you consider CCIV stock.

Lucid Motors’ first car, known as the Lucid Air, is a luxury sedan that features a California-inspired design and race-proven automotive technology.

These cars are not only electrified, but sleek and fast. Apparently, select models of the Lucid Air are expected to be capable of going from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.

