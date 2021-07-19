Stocks to Extend Drop as Virus Concerns Spur Bonds: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — A global stocks selloff looks set to continue in Asia on Tuesday as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant stokes concerns about the resilience of the economic recovery and bolsters haven assets. Futures fell about 1% in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts edged up after the S&P 500 fell the most in two months, with cyclicals like energy and financial shares suffering in a reversal of the reopening trade. Volatility soared, sending the Cboe Volatlity Index, or VIX, higher. Escalating tensions between the U.S. and China added to a sour mood.

Article content Long-term Treasury rates spiraled to their lowest since February, flattening the yield curve. Ten-year yields tumbled as much 12 basis points to as little as 1.17% on Monday. The dollar rose alongside the yen. Oil steadied after sinking on an OPEC+ deal to boost supply into 2022. Bitcoin traded just above the closely watched $30,000 level. Investors are becoming increasingly worried that outbreaks of more virulent Covid-19 strains will hamper an economic recovery that only last week drove stocks to record highs. From Sydney to Jakarta to London, officials are grappling with rising infections. The U.S. said its citizens should avoid traveling to the U.K. because of the latter’s case spike. “Risk aversion is firmly in place as the delta Covid variant spread is triggering a flight to safety,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Equities were ripe for a pullback given Wall Street was in agreement that this is ‘as good as it gets’ for peak earnings, economic growth, monetary stimulus. It is hard to hold risky assets over the short-term now.”

Article content Geopolitical jitters also resurfaced on Monday after the U.S., the U.K. and their allies said the Chinese government has been the mastermind behind a series of malicious ransomware, data theft and cyber-espionage attacks against public and private entities — including the sprawling Microsoft Exchange hack earlier this year. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he believes the jump in U.S. inflation is temporary. Elsewhere, investors will be watching the release of China’s one-year loan prime rate for clues about the monetary policy stance, after an unexpected cut in the reserve ratio requirement. For more market commentary, follow the MLIV blog. Some key events to watch this week: Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes TuesdayEuropean Central Bank rate decision ThursdayBank Indonesia rate decision ThursdayU.S. existing home sales ThursdayThe Tokyo Summer Olympics begin Friday

Article content Here are some of the main market moves: Stocks S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:34 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%.Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.9%Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.9% Currencies The Japanese yen was at 109.49 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4951 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after rising 0.3%The euro was little changed at $1.1796 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 1.19% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $66.60 a barrel. It tumbled 7.5% earlier.Gold was at $1,812.24 an ounce ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

