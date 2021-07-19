Stock selloff deepens, bonds gain on Delta spread

Virus resurgence stoking a risk-off mood as investors consider whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound and reverse an equity rally Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Article content Stocks slumped around the world as investors rushed into haven assets after the delta coronavirus variant cast a pall over the economic recovery, while tension between the U.S. and China escalated.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In a reversal of the reopening trade that has powered this year’s equity rally, cyclical companies bore the brunt of Monday’s rout. Commodity, financial and industrial shares led losses in the S&P 500, which fell the most since May. Airlines and cruise operators tumbled amid concern over further travel restrictions. After recently plunging to pre-pandemic levels, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, soared. European stocks had their biggest drop of 2021, following a selloff in Asia.

Article content With the risk-off sentiment spreading across global markets, Treasury 10-year yields spiralled to their lowest since February, while the dollar rose alongside the yen and the Swiss franc. Despite the classic safety trade, gold retreated. Oil sank after OPEC+ agreed to boost supply into 2022. Meantime, Bitcoin’s slide pushed the world’s largest digital currency closer to $30,000.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The resurgence of COVID-19 is unsettling global investors, who are considering whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound and reverse an equity rally that had driven stocks to a record. For Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, the move to “higher-quality assets” such as Treasuries is justified. In a Bloomberg Television interview, he said that “we’re in a decelerating growth environment.” “Risk aversion is firmly in place as the Delta Covid variant spread is triggering a flight to safety,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Equities were ripe for a pullback given Wall Street was in agreement that this is ‘as good as it gets’ for peak earnings, economic growth, monetary stimulus. It is hard to hold risky assets over the short-term now.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Stocks The S&P 500 fell 1.9% as of 1:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4%

The MSCI World index fell 1.9% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was little changed at US$1.1797

The British pound fell 0.7% to US$1.3666

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 109.41 per U.S. dollar Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 1.18%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 0.56% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 7.4% to US$66.50 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.3% to US$1,809.30 an ounce Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.