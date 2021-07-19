South Korean won eases, Philippine peso firms

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.530 109.44 -0.08

Sing dlr 1.363 1.3631 +0.03

Taiwan dlr 28.050 28.052 +0.01

Korean won 1149.800 1147.8 -0.17

Baht 32.800 32.85 +0.15

Peso 50.750 50.93 +0.35

Rupee 74.870 74.87 0.00

Yuan 6.484 6.4905 +0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.530 103.24 -5.74

Sing dlr 1.363 1.3209 -3.07

Taiwan dlr 28.050 28.483 +1.54

Korean won 1149.800 1086.20 -5.53

Baht 32.800 29.96 -8.66

Peso 50.750 48.01 -5.40

Rupiah 14515.000 14040 -3.27

Rupee 74.870 73.07 -2.41

Ringgit 4.222 4.0200 -4.78

Yuan 6.484 6.5283 +0.68

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

