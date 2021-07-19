South China Morning Post to tokenize 118-year-old archive with NFTs By Cointelegraph

South China Morning Post to tokenize 118-year-old archive with NFTs
Veteran Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP) is creating a series of NFTs using a new token standard called “ARTIFACT,” designed to preserve historical assets on the blockchain.
In its ARTIFACT Litepaper, SCMP presents an overview of the project, which is a standardized metadata structure that can be used to ensure that key moments from SCMP’s 118-year-old archive of media assets can be preserved through distributed ownership and circulation.
