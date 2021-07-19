Should You Buy Dow Inc. Before it Reports Earnings This Week? By StockNews



Should You Buy Dow Inc. Before it Reports Earnings This Week?



Renowned commodity chemicals manufacturer Dow (DOW) has scheduled its fiscal second-quarter earnings report release for July 22. While analysts expect the company to deliver robust revenue and earnings growth in its most recent quarter, soaring commodity markets pose a barrier to its long-term growth potential. So, will DOW’s strong foothold in this space offset the industry headwinds? Read more to find out.Materials science solutions provider Dow Inc. (DOW) is scheduled to release its fiscal second quarter (ended June 2021) on July 22 before the market opens.

Analysts expect the company’s revenues to come in at $13.02 billion in the about-to-be-reported quarter, indicating a 62.6% rise year-over-year. In addition, the company’s EPS is expected to rise 984.6% from the same period last year to $2.30.

DOW expects the fast-paced macroeconomic recovery and tight market fundamentals to boost all value chains, thereby ensuring leadership in high-growth end-markets, as stated in its second-quarter outlook.

