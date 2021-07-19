Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Filming Sex Scenes

“I’ve never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because I’m very vocal,” Woodley said. “I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, ‘How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?'”



Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

No, because, I can’t emphasize how crucial it is to make sure actors are comfortable in their surroundings and with each other!!! And how these conversations make for better, more accurate portrayals of sex on-screen!!!