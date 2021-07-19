Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Filming Sex Scenes

“I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor.”
And in a recent cover story with the Hollywood Reporter, she shared how she always makes sure to tackle sensitive and intimate scenes by having frank conversations.
“I’ve never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because I’m very vocal,” Woodley said. “I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, ‘How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?'”
“We know exactly what the boundaries are,” she continued. “And I’ve never been in a situation where those things haven’t been honored.”
She also explained that she’d rather have sex scenes be realistic over modest: “Oftentimes in movies, you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don’t think I ever did that, sex with a bra — or very, very rarely.”
What are your thoughts on how sex is depicted in movies and TV? What are some of the most unrealistic tropes?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!