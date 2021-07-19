Selena Gomez Roasts Her Younger Self

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
13

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for more than a decade, which means there are bound to be a few embarrassing past moments still floating around on the internet.


James Devaney / GC Images

In the video, she holds a colorful wig, while she lip syncs a viral moment from an interview she did about attending the Teen Vogue Party.


Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

She captioned the hilarious clip, “To my younger self: you’re not cool bro.”

As someone who grew up in the peak Selena Gomez era, I definitely recall her being very cool.


Craig Sjodin / Disney Channel via Getty Images

This is the latest in a string of new videos Selena has released on the app.

It looks like her younger self is also her current self’s new muse.


Craig Sjodin / Disney Channel via Getty Images

We stan a self-aware queen!

