Seized PS4 consoles in Ukraine used for FIFA accounts, not crypto mining By Cointelegraph

Seized PS4 consoles in Ukraine used for FIFA accounts, not crypto mining
Last week, Cointelegraph reported on the seizure of 3,800 PlayStation consoles allegedly being used to mine cryptocurrency. The confiscated gaming units were among a stash of hardware discovered by Ukrainian authorities during a raid on a farmhouse accused of tampering with electric meters to steal power from the local grid.
Based on the initial reports at the time, the PS4 consoles, graphics cards, processing units and other hardware found at the scene was being used for illegal crypto mining operations.
