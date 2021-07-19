Rose Byrne Talks Possibly Marrying Bobby Cannavale

“I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing.”


And when I say a long time, I mean at least nine years.


But even though they’re clearly meant for each other, something has always gotten in the way of them getting married.


“I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it.’ And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby,” she explained. “It was kind of like that for us.”

“I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally,” she continued. “I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then — no! Pandemic.”


Although they’re not married, Byrne and Cannavale would still call each other husband and wife.


Cannavale explained why they do that during a previous interview with Vulture.


“I hate all the other words! It’s just easier to say ‘husband and wife,’” he said. “Boyfriend and girlfriend feels so young. Partner feels so sterile. What else could we say? My lover?!’”


It’s true that every relationship is different. If Byrne and Cannavale never decide to get married, then that’s fine, but if they do, then they better invite me to the wedding!


