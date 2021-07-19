Rand, lira lead EMEA currencies lower as virus cases rise

Article content Emerging market stocks and currencies tumbled on Monday as investors rushed to safe havens on rising COVID-19 cases around the globe, while fears of stricter regulations weighed on major Chinese technology stocks. MSCI’s index of emerging market (EM) currencies dropped 0.4% and was headed for its worst day in a month, with Turkey’s lira and the South African rand leading losses across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Both currencies fell about 0.7%. Losses in heavyweight Chinese technology stocks dragged MSCI’s EM stock index 1.3% lower. Most bourses in EMEA fell between 0.6% and 1.2%.

Article content Alibaba and Tencent, two of the top three stocks on the MSCI index, fell about 3% and 2.5%, respectively. A Shanghai court at the weekend posted a list of “typical unfair competition cases” involving several major Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba, Tencent, and search engine Baidu which dropped 3.8%. But rising virus cases, particularly of the highly infectious Delta variant, cast a pall over most risk-driven assets, and encouraged flows into safe havens such as the dollar and the Japanese yen. “Increasing nerves about the delta-variant COVID-19 are sapping recovery hopes across the Asia-Pacific… you can choose your poison on that front globally, with the U.S., Europe, and the UK also experiencing rises in cases,” Jeffrey Halley , Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, at OANDA, wrote in a note.