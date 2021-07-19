Proactive headlines including Alpine 4 Holdings, FPX Nickel Corp and RedHill Biopharma

New York , July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) (OTCQX:GLBXF) (FRA:G1MN) options former Eagle gold mine in Quebec to Maple Gold Mines click here

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) completes treatment and follow-up in the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study with opaga click here

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says 2Q sales anticipated to climb 54% and top $14 million click here

Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) to launch cPass SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody detection kit click here

Logiq Inc (NEO:LGIQ) (OTCQX:LGIQ) promotes Steven Hartman to chief operating officer click here

Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) says $999,999 private placement will fund Ursa project development click here

The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM:U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) launches upgraded cannabis shopping app on Apple’s App Store click here

FPX Nickel Corp (CVE:FPX) (OTCMKTS:FPOCF) (FRA:FP5) appoints industry veteran Randy MacGillivray as its manager of environment and government affairs click here

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) (LON:THX) expects first gold pour from Segilola mine before end of July click here

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says it has strong preliminary results from 30 metastatic triple-negative breast cancer patients treated with leronlimab click here

