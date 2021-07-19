Polygon Launches it Gaming and NFT Arm-Based Polygon Studio By CoinQuora



Polygon Launches it Gaming and NFT Arm-Based Polygon Studio



The fastest growing DApp platform Polygon announced the launch of Polygon Studio to bridge the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming.

The tight-knit and exponentially surging community of gamers led to the development of Polygon Studios, a huge initiative from Polygon that is aimed at doubling down on the vibrant non-fungible token (NFT) and gaming ecosystem that is already building on Polygon.

With Polygon Studios, Polygon aims to create a new wing with some objectives. Firstly, establish Polygon’s position as the de-facto platform for games. Secondly, develop a brand that attracts investors, builders, and artists to the Polygon NFT ecosystem. Finally, imagine Polygon as the go-to platform for IP Owners and large Web 2.0 seeking to venture into Web3

Basically, Polygon Studios’s initial launch will focus on its gaming studio and NFT studio. Polygon gaming studio helps developers and teams to enhance blockchain-based gaming experience through first-class infrastructure. Polygon NFT…

