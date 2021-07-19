Polygon launches blockchain gaming and NFT studio By Cointelegraph

Polygon launches blockchain gaming and NFT studio
(ETH) infrastructure developer Polygon has spun off a new subsidiary to advance its work in blockchain gaming and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, offering further insight into the company’s long-term growth strategy.
The newly formed Polygon Studios has three core objectives: establish Polygon’s position as the leader in decentralized gaming; create a brand that attracts developers and investors to its NFT ecosystem; and position Polygon as the best venue for transitioning to Web 3.0.
