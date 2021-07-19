Oil Steadies Near Seven-Week Low After Broader Market Selloff

Futures in New York traded below $67 a barrel after plunging 7.5% on Monday, the most since September. The fast-spreading delta variant has led to a surge in cases and renewed restrictions as it sweeps across the globe from Asia to Europe. A stronger dollar has also weighed on crude, making raw materials priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to investors.

(Bloomberg) — Oil steadied after tumbling to a seven-week low amid a broader market rout as a Covid-19 resurgence raised concerns about the short-term outlook for energy demand.

Oil has run into stiff headwinds in July after rising in seven of the past eight months as the global economy rebounded from the pandemic. The salvaged OPEC+ deal has removed a layer of uncertainty for the market, but the latest Covid-19 resurgence is a reminder the recovery will be bumpy.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 57 cents a barrel in backwardation — where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones — on Monday. That compares with 74 cents a week earlier.

The U.S. warned citizens to not travel to the U.K. and Indonesia amid a rise in Covid-19 infections in the two nations. Southeast Asia’s largest economy has surpassed India in new daily cases, cementing its position as Asia’s new virus epicenter, while several of its neighbors are also seeing a surge in cases.

