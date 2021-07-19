Oil plunges amid OPEC+ deal to boost supply, rising COVID cases

Article content NEW YORK — Oil slumped more than $5 a barrel on Monday, headed for its worst day since March, after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising COVID-19 infections in many countries threaten demand. Crude oil’s year-long surge has been sputtering for most of the last two weeks with the prospect of new supply undermining the case for higher prices. With the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading worldwide – fueling a 70% rise in U.S. infections last week – funds bailed out of long positions on Monday. (Graphic on U.S. cases) https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb

Article content It is still unclear how the variant will affect oil demand. U.S. fuel consumption has steadily strengthened in recent weeks, while India has cut back imports due to oversupply and fears of reduced demand. “The market is very fixated on the potential for the Delta variant exploding,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “Because of that, we’re getting a run on the bank.” Brent crude lost $5.07, or 6.9%, at $68.52 a barrel by 1:22 p.m. EDT (1722 GMT). U.S. oil futures for August delivery, which expires on Tuesday, were down $5.67, or 7.9%, at $66.14 a barrel. The September U.S. crude oil futures contract traded at $66.14 a barrel, down $5.42, or 7.6%. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, reached a compromise on Sunday to increase oil supply from August to cool prices, which had hit their highest level this month in more than two years.