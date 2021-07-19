Never Have I Ever’s Jaren Lewison Profile Interview

10. How did you prepare for the role of Ben Gross?

The first initial thing was trying to pin down the exact writing style of Mindy and Lang and the rest of the team. I read the pilot numerous times; I watched Brooklyn Nine-Nine and other shows Lang has written as well as Late Night that Mindy wrote and starred in — and obviously several episodes of The Mindy Project. I just really tried to understand their comedic style.

Now, when it came to Ben, it was really trying to understand the psychology behind his actions. I’m a Psych major at USC and I had to understand the thoughts behind his actions, which was especially important for Episode 6 [Writer’s note: The episode in question is “The Loneliest Boy in The World” aka Ben Gross’ solo episode.] It’s definitely a journey and I’m constantly learning more and more about Ben.

11. What were your first impressions of Maitreyi, Darren, Ramona, Lee, and Megan?

Darren: I first met him at my screen test , I thought he was auditioning for Ben Gross. We had this very weird interaction ’cause I was dressed in these hypebeast clothes — I looked like an asshole — and he was in this rugged shirt and had a jawline that could cut diamonds and we were both looking at each other like, “Okaaaayyyy.” But then we met each other at the first table read and we were like, “Hey!”

Maitreyi: I messaged her on IG the second I got cast — it could have gone really poorly, but it ended up being really great. We often go back and cringe at those earlier messages because we’re super tight now and we’re just like, “Oh god, we used to be so cringey.”

Lee: She’s the most adorable person you’ve ever met — if kindness was a person, it would be Lee.

Ramona: I met her a little later — she wasn’t at the first table read — but I remember hearing her laugh and the second you hear her laugh, like, every worry you’ve ever had goes away. It so infectious.

Megan: When she was cast, I remember messaging her because I know how intimidating it can be to come into an already set show, and when we met — I think it was around Episode 4 — we were already friends.