Maker-Taobao 2021 Summit Features NFT Collections By CoinQuora

The Maker (MKR) network and Taobao, an online shopping platform owned by Alibaba (NYSE:), continue to hold its yearly festival that started in 2016. This annual summit brings together top creators and innovators from the Taobao community. Interestingly, this year, the festival presented the NFT series collection of Huang He Shan, a known Chinese artist.

Furthermore, Huang He Shan partnered with NEAR protocol and Web3Games to provide software solutions for the NFT sale at the exhibition. These solutions also enable users of the Taobao platform to purchase and claim NFTs easily.

These made Huang He Shan react:

I’m psyched to work with NEAR Protocol and Web3Games.

He added that NEAR provides a friendlier way to interact with NFTs compared to other blockchain networks. “If I were to issue the NFTs on legacy blockchain …

