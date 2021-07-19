Loki Director Kate Herron On Season 1 Finale

23. Kate said it was “important” to recognize Loki’s bisexuality in the show, and she loved how it was naturally worked into a conversation between him and Sylvie.

“It was just important for us to do it in a way that made it canon, acknowledged it, and also done in a way where like, if someone asked me, I would just be matter of fact about it, like, ‘Yeah, I’m bi.’ I think that was the important thing for it and building it into the conversation. It was important to the whole team and the way that it was written was really beautiful. It felt like the right place to do it because these two characters are starting to open up to each other and are being a bit more honest about who they are. So it felt like the right place to have that moment.”

24. The TVA weren’t always going to be Variants/humans. That idea was born out of conversations with Kate, the writers, and the rest of the Loki team.

“When I started, I think it was a bit more up in the air with like, who are the Variants who work for the TVA? Are they Variants? They actually weren’t Variants when I first joined. Casey was an alien, for example. I think something we all locked onto was it was more effective to make them more human. It was already in there that the Time-Keepers wouldn’t be real and that would be a big Wizard of Oz rug pull. But, the extra rug pull we added was that, on top of all of that, the TVA don’t realize that they’re actually Variants.”

25. One of the things Kate enjoyed the most was figuring out the “inner workings of the TVA,” like how the Minutemen would operate.

“I think it was really fun, in terms of the bigger structural stuff, to work with everyone. Also, figuring out the inner workings of the TVA, like every squad of Minutemen would have a hunter and they’ll be little details sprinkled across all the world building in the show. Generally, we always looked at the characters and what was the best story and how to get to the end goal in the most effective way.”

26. The season finale intro — which included seeing space, the sacred timeline, and hearing quotes from the MCU and history — was an homage to Contact.



“Basically Eric Martin, our writer, he’d written in this amazing idea that for the opening we do an homage to Contact, and kind of move through space to the end of time. Then, we’d see the physical timeline, and then we see The Citadel. I love Contact, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool.’ We took that idea to Darrin [Denlinger], our storyboard artist, and me and him just nerded out about space, and about how we wanted to pay homage to Contact, but not be completely the same.

So we played with the idea of time and he was bringing in so many cool ideas. But then, the amazing pitch he had as well was like, ‘What if when we pull out at the very end, the timeline isn’t a straight line like how you guys have been showing it in the show? What if it’s actually circular?’ I thought it was such a good idea.”

27. Kevin Feige helped come up with the idea to include Marvel quotes over the Marvel logo because it was something the MCU had never done before.

“I had this weird idea where I remember saying to my editor, Emma McCleave, I was like, ‘Oh can we add a baby crying or the sounds of the city? And it’s like we just hear life.’ So her, me, and Kevin Wright got really into that. So we were adding all of these different sounds into the timeline. We also had quotes from just life, not Marvel. Then, we showed that cut to Kevin Feige and the rest of the team.

They all thought it was cool, and then Kevin Feige was like, ‘Oh, do you know what? We’ve never done quotes on the Marvel logo before.’ So, we thought that was cool and we added the quotes to the Marvel logo intro. Then, me, Kevin Wright, Emma, and Sarah Bennett, Emma’s assistant, decided to just put the MCU quotes across the whole thing.”