Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $105.941 by 23:34 (03:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $7.127B, or 0.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $105.941 to $115.025 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.25%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.344B or 2.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $105.9411 to $133.0781 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 74.78% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $29,576.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.27% on the day.

was trading at $1,725.06 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.25%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $555.999B or 46.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $201.985B or 16.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.