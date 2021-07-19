Kid Cudi Painted Nails, Turned Off Instagram Comments

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
18

People are really this mad over nail polish?! Wild.

Just a friendly reminder that Kid Cudi doesn’t care what you think.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

On Saturday, the rapper turned off the comments on his Instagram posts after people criticized the artists painted nails.


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

The musician posted a picture of himself throwing up a peace sign with his orange and blue nails on full display.

“Turned my comments off on Instagram,” he wrote on Twitter. “Seems people really have a problem [with] me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need [you] to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off.”

So I guess when it comes to the haters: stay pressed.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR