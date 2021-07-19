Kid Cudi Painted Nails, Turned Off Instagram Comments

People are really this mad over nail polish?! Wild.
On Saturday, the rapper turned off the comments on his Instagram posts after people criticized the artists painted nails.
The musician posted a picture of himself throwing up a peace sign with his orange and blue nails on full display.
“Turned my comments off on Instagram,” he wrote on Twitter. “Seems people really have a problem [with] me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need [you] to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off.”
So I guess when it comes to the haters: stay pressed.
