KEY Difference Media Promotes School of Block – A Blockchain Education Platform from Ledger

Miami, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Ledger and KEY Difference Media (KDM), two companies dedicated to the propagation and multidimensional use of blockchain technology and all its existing and future applications as part of the 4th industrial revolution are working together to promote Ledger’s School of Block.

KEY Difference Media is a blockchain full suite marketing agency with an impressive 15 years track record within the content marketing space and prominent blockchain player since 2013. KEY Difference Media has worked with the earliest of the gaming companies that incorporated Bitcoin as a payment option to the earliest of exchanges, token sales, NFTs and multiverses. As a 350+ experts team, KEY Difference Media offers advisory, content marketing, influencer marketing, and public relations, among many other services.

Ledger is a reputable blockchain security and infrastructure solution provider launched in 2014 by eight experts with complementary backgrounds in embedded security, cryptocurrencies and entrepreneurship. They provide hardware and software wallets with tamper-proof chips to help users safeguard digital assets and protect them against malicious attacks.

Both KEY Difference Media and Ledger have been around in the blockchain industry long enough to acknowledge that the proper knowledge is not readily accessible for novices or experts alike in this space. That is why they have come together to promote the latest brainchild of the Ledger company, School of Block.

“School of Block is a Blockchain education initiative that aims to bring the fundamentals of Blockchain technology and the opportunities that abound within the space to everyone, no matter their previous level of education. School of Block fills a void that desperately needs to be filled. Before this, blockchain education was boring, overwhelming, and uninspiring, with many technical terms being thrown around until the students became effectively bamboozled.” – Karnika E. Yashwant (Mr. KEY), CEO, KEY Difference Media.

This dearth of valuable and dynamic education inspired Ledger to roll out its School of Block academy. Some of the quality that School of Block provides include –

The lectures are delivered in short bursts so that students can complete each lecture at once.

The lessons are fun with many graphical and real-life applications to bring the point closer to home.

Verifiable information sourced from the most trustworthy origins to prevent students from getting thrown around by conflicting opinions.

Equipping students to be self-sufficient learners and followers of the Blockchain, instead of being spoon-fed all their lives without any independence of thought or curiosity.

