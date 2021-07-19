Kendall Jenner Struggles To Babysit In A Relatable Clip

Never mind that she has 18 nieces and nephews.
Kendall Jenner plays a lot of roles. She’s a supermodel, brand ambassador, influencer, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, and an aunt to — checks notes — 18 nieces and nephews.
Kendall also happens to be the only one in her family who doesn’t have kids. And, apparently, she was a little bit lost when asked to help out with childcare during an episode of her family’s reality show that premiered in the spring.
The 25-year-old shared a hilarious, and highly relatable, Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip today, which showed her struggling to babysit Malika Haqq’s son. Malika is Khloé Kardashian’s best friend, and was a recurring star throughout the series. “Anyone else?” Kendall captioned the video.
“Literally don’t know what to do,” Kendall says in the clip, using one harm to hold Malika’s son, Ace, and the other to sip a drink.
For reference, this is the babysitting excursion that prompted Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, to tag her in an encouraging tweet last March, which included a baby bottle emoji and briefly sparked pregnancy rumors.
At the time, Kendall said that she was experiencing “baby fever” and quarantining alone during the pandemic made her “want kids badly.” The model was tasked with looking after Ace as a sort of parenting preview.
Honestly, I was a little surprised to see Kendall so confused about supervising Ace, since she’s already an auntie to 18 nieces and nephews (eight are her half-siblings’ children). But at the same time, this clip really humanized her for me. Are you as amused by this clip as I am? Let me know in the comments below.
