JB Hunt Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – JB Hunt (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

JB Hunt announced earnings per share of $1.61 on revenue of $2.91B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $2.71B.

JB Hunt shares are up 16.89% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.04% from its 52 week high of $183.68 set on May 10. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 10.76% from the start of the year.

JB Hunt follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

JB Hunt’s report follows an earnings missed by FedEx on June 24, who reported EPS of $5.01 on revenue of $22.6B, compared to forecasts EPS of $5.02 on revenue of $21.52B.

Delta Air Lines had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $-1.07 on revenue of $7.13B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.38 on revenue of $6.22B.

