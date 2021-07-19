Japan’s core inflation hits 15-month high on energy costs

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.2% in June from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the impact of global commodity inflation was gradually broadening.

But the increase, driven largely by higher energy costs, was much smaller than that of other major economies due to weak consumption, reinforcing expectations the Bank of Japan will be forced to maintain its massive stimulus for the time being.

The rise in the core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched a median market forecast for a 0.2% gain and followed a 0.1% increase in May. It was the fastest annual pace since a 0.4% gain marked in March 2020.