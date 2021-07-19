Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.25% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.25%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 1.25% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.02% or 82.0 points to trade at 4149.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) added 1.21% or 111.0 points to end at 9268.0 and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 0.69% or 17.0 points to 2478.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Showa Denko K.K. (T:), which fell 5.34% or 175.0 points to trade at 3100.0 at the close. Ebara Corp. (T:) declined 4.68% or 260.0 points to end at 5290.0 and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 4.36% or 64.0 points to 1405.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3032 to 547 and 174 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.63.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.61% or 1.15 to $70.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 1.52% or 1.12 to hit $72.47 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.41% or 7.45 to trade at $1807.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.17% to 109.89, while EUR/JPY fell 0.34% to 129.51.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 92.907.