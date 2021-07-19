Is A.O. Smith Ready to Breakout? By StockNews

Is A.O. Smith Ready to Breakout?
A resistance level has formed in the chart of A. O. Smith Corp. If/when this level is surpassed, a breakout is expected.A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products.
Take a look at the 1-year chart of A.O. (NYSE: AOS) below with added notations:
Chart of AOS provided by TradingView
