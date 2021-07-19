Institutional demand for Bitcoin evaporates as BTC struggles below $31K By Cointelegraph

Institutional demand for Bitcoin evaporates as BTC struggles below $31K
The rocky road that (BTC) has been on for the past two months continued on July 19 as a widely predicted move downwards materialized in the early hours on Monday and dropped the price of BTC below $31,000.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that a wave of mid-day selling pushed the price of BTC to a low of $30,400 before bulls arrived to provide support and lift the price back to $30,850.
