Institutional demand for Bitcoin evaporates as BTC struggles below $31K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

The rocky road that (BTC) has been on for the past two months continued on July 19 as a widely predicted move downwards materialized in the early hours on Monday and dropped the price of BTC below $31,000.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that a wave of mid-day selling pushed the price of BTC to a low of $30,400 before bulls arrived to provide support and lift the price back to $30,850.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin UTXO realized price distribution. Source: Glassnode
Purpose Bitcoin ETF flows. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin all-exchange inflow. Source: CryptoQuant
Total Bitcoin balance held by OTC desks. Source: Glassnode
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360