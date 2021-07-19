Indian regulator probes crypto exchange for alleged forex law violations By Cointelegraph

Indian regulator probes crypto exchange for alleged forex law violations
Mumbai-based crypto exchange WazirX has been the target of much of India’s regulatory heat as the company continues to attract local investors.
In the latest run-in with the government, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) issued a show-cause notice to WazirX for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act in relation to transactions worth 2,790.74 crore rupees (~$372 million).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.