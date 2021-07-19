India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.07% By Investing.com

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.07%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 1.07%, while the index lost 1.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.93% or 2.30 points to trade at 121.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) added 1.32% or 5.90 points to end at 453.90 and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.05% or 49.85 points to 4807.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.37% or 51.35 points to trade at 1471.00 at the close. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) declined 2.77% or 19.30 points to end at 678.70 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.72% or 28.45 points to 1015.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.89% to 121.35, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.59% to settle at 17754.00 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.27% to close at 5424.00.

The worst performers were HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.34% to 1470.95 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.78% to settle at 1015.55 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.15% to 2482.35 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 895 to 829 and 50 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1680 rose and 1497 declined, while 149 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.93% or 2.30 to 121.40. Shares in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.05% or 49.85 to 4807.45. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.89% or 2.25 to 121.35.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 8.33% to 12.6800.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.65% or 11.80 to $1803.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 2.84% or 2.03 to hit $69.53 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 2.64% or 1.94 to trade at $71.65 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.51% to 74.989, while EUR/INR rose 0.26% to 88.2985.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.34% at 93.002.

