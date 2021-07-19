Incident: Brooklyn Site – July 19th Update

Article content

KELOWNA, British Columbia — Mission Group continues to be engaged with investigating authorities to determine the causes of a crane failure that occurred on the Brooklyn project site last week, at approximately 10:45 a.m. PT on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Five fatalities have been confirmed.

“On behalf of our entire company we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and offer our deepest condolences to families who are grieving the loss of loved ones. We are exploring ways in which we can pay tribute to the victims to help ensure their legacy and contributions to the community are remembered,” said Mission Group CEO Jon Friesen.