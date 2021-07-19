Incident: Brooklyn Site – July 19th Update

Article content
KELOWNA, British Columbia — Mission Group continues to be engaged with investigating authorities to determine the causes of a crane failure that occurred on the Brooklyn project site last week, at approximately 10:45 a.m. PT on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Five fatalities have been confirmed.
“On behalf of our entire company we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and offer our deepest condolences to families who are grieving the loss of loved ones. We are exploring ways in which we can pay tribute to the victims to help ensure their legacy and contributions to the community are remembered,” said Mission Group CEO Jon Friesen.
“We would also like to acknowledge and express our gratitude to the timely and professional response of Kelowna’s emergency service crews to the site and their actions to rescue, recover and treat those impacted,” said Friesen.
Any further details Mission Group can provide are limited while the police, the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC conduct their investigations.
We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.
Mission Group:
Based in Kelowna, BC, Mission Group is the Okanagan’s leading community builder. Since 2004, Mission Group has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape, with its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, focused on building value in the community it serves so that the whole community prospers in the future.
