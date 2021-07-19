Ilana Glazer Gave Birth To Her First Child 3 Weeks Ago

“Been breastfeedin’ in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?”
Ilana Glazer is a new mom!
The Broad City star confirmed that she and her husband, David Rooklin, welcomed their first child a couple of weeks ago in an Instagram post shared today.
The post includes a beautiful photo of Ilana feeding her newborn — marking the actor’s social media debut since giving birth — and wearing a pair of black, knee-high socks.
“Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?” she captioned it.
Ilana confirmed that she and David were preparing for parenthood in an Entertainment Weekly interview last March, where she talked about looking to the “amazing role models for pregnancy and parenthood” around her as she navigated her own experience.
“I’m not afraid to ask a billion questions,” Ilana said at the time. “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the shoulda coulda wouldas that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”
Coincidentally, Ilana was pregnant herself as her latest film, False Positive neared its premiere date. The Rosemary’s Baby-esque thriller follows a female protagonist, played by Ilana, who confronts frightening, supernatural forces during her pregnancy.
She called the timing an “absurd cosmic joke” in an interview with E! News last month, ahead of False Positive‘s release.
“There were so many times [False Positive] was going to come out and the fact that it came out when I’m like not just pregnant but like, so visibly pregnant is so funny,” Ilana said.
Huge congrats to Ilana and David on starting their family!
