IBM Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



IBM Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – IBM (NYSE:) reported on Monday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

IBM announced earnings per share of $2.33 on revenue of $18.75B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.32 on revenue of $18.29B.

IBM shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.68% from its 52 week high of $152.84 set on June 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 13.46% from the start of the year.

IBM shares gained 1.96% in after-hours trade following the report.

IBM follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

IBM’s report follows an earnings missed by Taiwan Semiconductor on Thursday, who reported EPS of $0.929 on revenue of $13.35B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9296 on revenue of $13.23B.

Accenture had beat expectations on June 24 with third quarter EPS of $2.4 on revenue of $13.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.24 on revenue of $12.81B.

