“I QUIT,” Ethereum’s co-founder set to exit the crypto scenes By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

“I QUIT,” Ethereum’s co-founder set to exit the crypto scenes

co-founder Anthony Di Lorio has revealed that he would be quitting the cryptocurrency world.

According to a Bloomberg report, the crypto entrepreneur mentioned growing security concerns as one of the reasons why he was exiting the digital currency industry. He said:

It’s got a risk profile that I am not too enthused about. I don’t feel necessarily safe in this space. If I was focused on larger problems, I think I’d be safer.

Di Lorio, who is one of eight founders of the Ethereum network and also CEO of Canadian Blockchain Company, Decentral, is looking to sell off his software development company in the coming weeks for fiat, or equity in another company – not crypto.

He also noted that he is looking to invest in non-crypto ventures. “I want to diversify to not being a crypto guy, but being a guy tackling complex problems […] I will incorporate crypto when needed, but a lot of times, it’s not […] It’s really a small percentage of what the world needs.” Di Lorio said.

Lorio is not the only one feeling particularly bullish about and other cryptocurrencies. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin and other large-cap cryptocurrencies is currently in the “Extreme Fear” region. Similarly, Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd recently advised investors to avoid Bitcoin in the meantime.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR